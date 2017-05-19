Tony Christie is coming to Lincoln

Legendary singer Tony Christie is live at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next weekend.

The star is in Lincoln on his latest UK tour and he and his band be treating audiences to his greatest hits, including Amarillo, Las Vegas, Avenues & Alleyways, What I Did For Maria and Solitaire and more.

In his career, Tony has released more than 40 albums, more than 70 singles and sung thousands of songs.

This tour and album collection is Tony’s musical autobiography.

He is at the Theatre Royal on Saturday, May 27 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £27 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2pG0q4u