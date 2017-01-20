Tony Christie has live dates in Lincolnshire

Tony Christie brings his Golden Anniversary Tour to Lincolnshire next week.

One of the legendary voices and performers of our time, he will be at Grimsby Auditorium on Thursday, January 26 and Lincoln Theatre Royal on Thursday, February 2.

Tony and his band will be treating audiences to his greatest hits, including Amarillo, Las Vegas, Avenues & Alleyways, What I Did For Maria and Solitaire and more.

He will also join special guests Ranagri to perform songs from his recent hit album The Great Irish Songbook.

Tickets for both shows start at £27.

Grimsby tickets are available from the box office on 0300 300035 or online at www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

Lincoln tickets are available from the box office on 01522 519999 or online at www.newtheatretoyallincoln.co.uk