Award-winning Canadian folk duo Tomato Tomato are live at Epworth Pavilion this week.

Tomato Tomato is husband and wife John and Lisa McLaggan, who perform both foot-stomping traditional folk and bluegrass.

They are in Epworth on Friday, November 10 at 8pm (doors open 7.15pm).

Tickets are £8 and available fromSerendipity on the High Street or on 01427 872491.