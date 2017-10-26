Tom Stade swears he’s coming to Lincoln

Rock & roll comedian Tom Stade is brings his new show I Swear to Lincoln next week.

Mischievous, carefree and enlightened, no subject is taboo for Tom.

For those who have experienced one of his epic narratives, never has a show been more appropriately titled.

Tom pledges to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, providing an inspiring and incisive antidote to these dark and uncertain times.

Tom is one of a kind, with a genuine flare for observation and improvisation, delivering quality satire and passion into every set.

As well as stand-up tours, he is a regular on TV on shows like Live at the Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Lee Mack’s All Star Cast, Dave’s One Night Stand and Channel 4’s Boyle Variety Performance.

He is at Lincoln Drill Hall on Thursday, November 2.

Tickets are £20 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2x1xkMj

Please note: This show is for over-16s only.