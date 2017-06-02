THINGS TO DO: Our top ten list of things to keep you entertained

The weather has finally turned and it looks like we could have a rather splendid warm and sunny summer.

There are a whole host of activities you can do around the region, even if that sunshine, in typical Brit fashion, turns to rain.

Here is our top ten list of things to do, with hopefully something to suit all tastes. If you have an event coming up then why not let us know? Email editorial@epworthtoday.co.uk.

1 Peter Pan, The Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, Thursday June 15-Saturday June 17, 7pm.

Join Peter Pan, Wendy, John, Michael, The Lost boys and of course Tinker Bell, as they do battle with the sinister Captain Hook and his pirate crew. Along the journey you’ll meet Tiger Lily and her tribe and re-awaken your belief in fairies. ‘Fly to your heart’ with the boy who never grew up.

Tickets are £8 for adults, concessions £6, visit www.plowrighttheatre.com.

2 Boris The Musical, Cast, Doncaster, Thursday June 15 and Friday June 16, 7.45pm.

One year on from the referendum and in the week after the General Election, the song-filled satire about Parliamentary candidate Boris Johnson, Boris the Musical! comes to Doncaster’s flagship theatre.

A blend of biography, Brexit farce, and musical satire, Boris mixes pop with punk, tango and gospel.

Tickets are £10.50 (£9 concessions) available at castindoncaster.com and on 01302 303 959.

3 Eastoft Gardening Club, Eastoft Village Hall, Wednesday June 14, 7.30pm.

Gill Tomkinson of Lavender Blue will be the guest speaker.

Gill has over 38 years experience of growing cut flowers and at her nursery she grows and sells over 36 varieties of English lavender plants and 52 varieties of dianthus.

Admission is £3.

4 Doncaster Cycle Festival, Doncaster town centre, Sunday June 11.

After building on the success of three huge events in 2014 through 2016, where crowds of thousands turned out to see riders from all over the country and all ages compete, the festival returns this weekend.

The racing action again takes place around a 1km closed-road circuit, with the festival area open to the public for free all day in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

Prices to enter the cycle races are between £5 and £30.

5 Civic Trust Walk, Tickhill, Wednesday June 14, 2pm.

Leaving from Tickhill Methodist Church, Northgate, Tickhill, DN11 9HZ.

The walks goes via Northgate, Sunderland Street, Market Place, Castlegate, Dam Road and Church Lane and will last approximately two and a half hours and costs £5 per person.

Book a place on 01302 734309 or email tourist.information@doncaster.gov.uk

6 Sandall Beat 10k Trail Race, Doncaster RFC, Castle Park, Armthorpe Rd, Doncaster, Wednesday June 14, 7pm.

Fun run and 10k race for all abilities.

For event enquiries phone 07739 312835 or email: kev.16@hotmail.co.uk.

7 Wine and cheese fundraiser, West Stockwith, Saturday June 10, 6pm.

The event takes place at the home of Jonathan and Jude Downes, Stradbroke House, Main Street, West Stockwith.

Tickets are £5 and include a glass of wine and plate of cheese.

More drinks will be available to buy.

Proceeds to St Mary’s Church.

8 Labyrinth Challenge, Doncaster Racecourse, June 10-11.

A giant inflatable playground, designed for grown-ups (ages 12-plus) to unleash their inner child, features more than 30 interactive and wacky obstacles including jump-offs, hurdles, biff n’ bash sections, balance beams and giant balls.

Tickets start from £15, visit www.thelabyrinthchallenge.com.

9 Roots Music Club, Ukrainian Centre, Beckett Road, Doncaster, Friday June 9.

Songwriters Circle with Reg Meuross, Jez Lowe and Roger Davies. Admission is £10/£12.

10 Afternoon tea, Mansion House, Doncaster, noon-3pm.

Treat yourself to the most exclusive afternoon tea in Yorkshire with delicious sandwiches, savoury nibbles, scones and sweet treats on offer along with a selection of freshly brewed teas and coffees. Book in person or over the telephone on 01302 734309.

