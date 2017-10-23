There'll be no 'tears on the dancefloor' as Steps 'stomp' into Yorkshire - tickets on sale this Friday

Pop superstars Steps are heading to the Yorkshire coast in 2018 for a sensational night at Europe’s largest open-air theatre.

The Brit Award winning band are well and truly back after returning this year with their stunning new album Tears On The Dancefloor and a string of sold out arena shows.

And Lee, Claire, Lisa, Faye and ‘H’ are today delighted to reveal they are bringing their live show to Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday June 29th 2018.

Tickets for Steps at Scarborough OAT go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 27th and are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

The show is presented by promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Director Peter Taylor said: “2017 has been a sensational year for Steps and we are delighted to be bringing them to Scarborough OAT in 2018.

“Their new material is brilliant – fresh but true to their feelgood pop roots. It stands so well alongside their best-loved songs which made them not only one of the biggest chart bands but a record-breaking live act.

“The speed Steps sold out so many dates on their arena tour shows this is going to be a hugely popular night at Scarborough OAT and one we can’t wait for.”

In a hit-packed career, Steps have scored 14 top 5 singles, sold more than 20 million records and reached Number One with three albums and three singles.

And their dancefloor-filling, feelgood brand of pop – which gave us such monster hits as 5, 6, 7, 8, One For Sorrow, Stomp and Tragedy – is proving just as popular today as it’s ever been.

After announcing their return earlier this year to celebrate their 20th anniversary, the band released Tears On The Dancefloor – their first full album of original material since 2000.

Featuring such bombastic tracks as Scared of the Dark, Neon Blue, Dancing With A Broken Heart – together with the wondrous Story of a Heart written by Abba legends Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus – the album reached Number Two in the UK Charts and has been a hit with fans new and old.

Tickets for the band’s forthcoming ‘Party On The Dancefloor Tour’ sold out in a flash with more arena dates added to meet the phenomenal demand.

It was clear proof that after 20 years Steps – who in 2001 set the then record for the most consecutive sold-out nights at Wembley Arena and have played to millions of fans over the years – remain a must-see live act.

They are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk (0844 844 0444) and www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).