WIN a pair of tickets to Impractical Jokers’ UK tour

The American comedy sensations behind the hit TV Show Impractical Jokers, The Tenderloins, bring ‘Where’s Larry?’ to our shores this October, complete with a date at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena.

The Tenderloins are a New York-based comedy troupe, whose four members – Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano – are the creators, executive producers, and stars of truTV’s hit series, Impractical Jokers. Recently green-lit for its seventh season, Impractical Jokers follows The Tenderloins as they coerce one another into doing public pranks while being filmed by hidden cameras.

The Tenderloins have built a huge live show following in the USA, performing over 80 shows a year including a three night sold out run at New York’s legendary Radio City Music Hall.

Natives of Staten Island, New York who met in High School, The Tenderloins were formed in 1999. After years of performing live improv and sketch comedy shows, The Tenderloins graduated to the web, captivating a new found audience of millions with their internet sketches before taking their hidden camera pranks to the small screen with Impractical Jokers. Now, Impractical Jokers airs in over 70+ countries and is the number one show on Comedy Central UK.

