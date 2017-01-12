Reginald D Hunter is back to face the people

Reginald D Hunter returns to the UK in 2017 with his highly anticipated brand new show, Some People v Reginald D Hunter.

And he will be at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on May 13.

In the years that he has been living and performing in the UK, Reginald’s searingly honest material has garnered him a popular fan base that spans the generations.

In the past 12 months he has appeared in a critically-acclaimed tour of Ireland as well as performing across Europe.

His appearances on television have included 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and the hugely popular three-part BBC2 series Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The South which documented Reginald’s epic road trip from North Carolina to New Orleans through 150 years of American popular song.

Reginald has been in the UK for just under two decades and in that time he has become one of the UK comedy industry’s best-known performers for his distinctive take on subjects including race and sexuality.

His work can be brutally honest and is often considered to be controversial.

But it is always meticulously thought out and he has never been afraid to face challenging issues head on, even when the focus is on his own principles or beliefs.

He is a well-known face on prime time television shows such as 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Never Mind The Buzzcocks and QI and is a frequent guest on Have I Got News For You.

He has appeared in Argumental for the Dave channel and Would I Lie To You and Live At The Apollo for BBC1.

His highly popular debut DVD – Reginald D Hunter Live – was one of the top sellers in the DVD comedy charts as was his follow up DVD – Reginald D Hunter: In The Midst of Crackers.

Tickets for his Lincoln date are available now from the box office on 0844 8888766 or www.engineshed.co.uk