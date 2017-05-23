Doncaster radio voice-over actor turns to crime

Angela Wren, actor and director with Doncaster Little Theatre has found a new vocation.

She now writes mystery stories that are set in France and feature her leading character and investigator, Jacques Forêt.

“The Cévennes is a rugged and sparse mountainous area in the south-west of France. There’s an isolation there that I’ve never found anywhere else,” said Angela.

“And way back in September 2007 when I woke up to snow, I knew it was the perfect setting for murder.”

Her first book, Messandrierre was published in December 2015, by Crooked Cat Publishing, and is available in e-format and print form from all book and e-book outlets.

Her new book, Merle, due out on July 5, is the follow-up.]

“In this story, Jacques is catapulted into the murky world of commercial sabotage,” said Angela, “so I’m using some of my own business experience of working in project management for this story.”

When asked if that meant some of the scenes might be autobiographical Angela said: “No, not at all. But some of the office scenes do take a nugget of information or an unguarded comment and I’ve used those to build into something that might have been. As a writer I find I constantly ask myself the question, what if?”

Angela also reviews books on the monthly Bookit! programme on Sinefm hosted by Sheila North. If you are able to get to the launch event at Doncaster Little Theatre, you may find that you recognise her voice! Angela will be joined by Stephanie Cage who writes contemporary novels and Sheila North who writes fantasy.

There is a chance to meet the authors at Doncaster Little Theatre from 2pm until 4pm on July 5. There will be opportunity to hear short readings, buy signed copies and talk to the authors individually