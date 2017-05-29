Search

The West End comes to Lincoln in The Sound of Musicals

Mark McCredie presents The Sound of Musicals at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this weekend

The best of the West End comes to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this weekend in The Sound of Musicals.

The night will a collection of classic numbers from shows like Cabaret, Wicked, Pippin and more.

The show is being hosted by University of Lincoln alumnus, Mark McCredie, who has recently secured a place at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

This event is a fund-raiser to help raise money towards the £17,000 needed to study at one of the leading drama schools in the UK.

The show is on Saturday, June 3 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5 on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2rwxtbn