The tiger is coming to tea in Lincoln

The popular tale of The Tiger Who Came To Tea is at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this weekend.

Based on the book by Judith Kerr, this musical version of the story has been adapted and directed by David Wood and

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea.

Who could it possibly be?

What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big, stripy tiger.

Following a smash-hit West End season, the tea-guzzling tiger is back on the road in this delightful family show; packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos, all created by the man who has already brought stories like The Gingerbread Man, BFG, The Witches, Meg and Mog, Spot and Babe the Sheep Pig to the stage.

The show is at the Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, July 8 at 1.30pm and Sunday, July 9 at 11am and 2pm.

Tickets are £12.50 (£45 family ticket offer available) from the box office on 01522 837600 or online at http://bit.ly/2stRHTm