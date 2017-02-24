The Stranglers are bringing the Classic Collection to Lincoln

British punk legends The Stranglers will be live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln next week.

The band is riding high on the crest of a resurgent wave of popularity.

Following the sell-out success of their Black and White Tour last year, the group will this time present the Classic Collection to coincide with the planned re-release of the entire Stranglers studio album catalogue from the period 1977 to 1982.

They are at the Engine Shed on March 7, tickets are available now on 0844 8110051, www.gigsandtours.com or www.engineshed.co.uk