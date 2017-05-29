The Sons of Pitches are presenting TV as you’ve never heard it before

The Sons of Pitches bring their own unique brand of vocal entertainment to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this weekend.

The a cappella group are turning their attention to the world of television in SOPTV.

Come celebrate the world of TV in an a cappella adventure from terrestrial to digital, and in full HD.

Expect performances of your favourite TV themes, sketches about panel shows, quiz shows and talent competitions, and more, all using the human voice.

What will Midé cook up on the Masterchef beatbox?

And what will Joe Novelli receive for his Strictly Come Dancing performance?

The boys will even be handing the remote control over to the audience for the group’s trademark improvisation.

The show is on Sunday, June 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £29.50 and £24.50 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2rN7ppJ