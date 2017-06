Sixties stars The Searchers are live in Lincolnshire this weekend.

One of the leading lights from the Merseybeat scene alongside the likes of Gerry & The Pacemakers, The Searchers have record sales in excess of 50 million with such hits as Sweets For My Sweet, Needles and Pins, Don’t Throw Your Love Away, Sugar and Spice and When You Walk In The Room and are still going strong.

The are at the Baths Hall on Sunday, June 11 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £21 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2shTPtL