The search is on for the albatross at Lincoln Performing Arts

The Backpack Ensemble will be taking to the stage at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this month to present The Search For A Black Browned Albatross.

This playful and emotive show about Charlie, who is on a journey to complete a tribute for her father by attempting to complete his bird watching life list.

The story moves from the familiar surroundings of Sheffield to the forests of Loch Lomond.

Using shadow puppetry, music and a lot of backpacks, the company helps Charlie on her journey.

The show is built from the performers own experiences and the company say Charlie can serve as an avatar for all of us.

The show is at Lincoln Performing Arts on Thursday, May 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £7 and £5 from the box office on 01522 837600 or online at http://bit.ly/2pcSuau