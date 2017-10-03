The Nerds are back with a shiny new show

Festival of the Spoken Nerd return to Lincoln this weekend to present You Can’t Polish A Nerd.

Since their last tour, they have appeared on stage with Professor Brian Cox, been regulars on QI and created a genuinely experimental programme for Radio 4.

And now they are back to bring you the funny side of science with full frontal nerdity guaranteed.

The show is at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, October 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17.50 and £14.50 on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2hwPFOn