The Hoosiers are coming to Lincolnshire for anniversary tour

The Hoosiers have announced that they will be embarking upon a huge UK tour this autumn to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their acclaimed debut album The Trick To Life.

The band will play the album in its entirety on the 27-date tour which includes two visits to Lincolnshire, at The Lincoln Imp in Scunthorpe on October 31 and the Engine Shed in Lincoln on November 5.

The Hoosiers exploded upon an unsuspecting public with The Trick To Life in 2007 which reached the top of the album charts and spawned the indie-pop classics Worried About Ray and Goodbye Mr A, which still pack out indie dance floors a decade later.

Never released on vinyl, the band will be selling a new limited edition vinyl pressing and expanded two-CD edition of the album as was well as playing it in full live for the first time ever.

The multi-platinum success of their debut album raised huge expectations for its follow-up, not least at The Hoosiers’ record label.

The prophetically titled The Illusion of Safety was, all the band agree, a troubled project from the start.

Frontman Irwin Sparks said: “The word ‘hit’ is substituted for ‘good’.

“There’s an art to writing under those conditions, but it wasn’t one that worked for us.

“It exacts a toll on too many writers and you give up too much if you do that.”

The News From Nowhere (2014) and The Secret Service (2015) were both self-released and marked a return to form for the band.

Now, it is time to celebrate the success of their debut with a big party around the country.

Tour tickets and vinyl orders are available at www.10years.thehoosiers.com