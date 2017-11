The Gildas Quartet is live at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this weekend.

Performing as part of the venue’s ongoing international concert series, the ensemble will play pieces by Wolf, Haydn and Beethoven.

The concert is on Sunday, November 12 at 3pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 (£5 Live Pass) on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2z0GqgE