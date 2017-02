Showbiz legend Count Arthur Strong comes to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre next week to present The Sound of Mucus.

Using stories and other things that are secret, Arthur pays hilarious tribute to one of the best musicals he can remember, uniquely recreating the salient and poignant moments for your enjoyment.

And he’ll be doing something else too.

The show is at the LPAC on Thursday, March 2 at 8pm.

Tickets are £20 from the box office on 01522 837600 or online at www.lpac.co.uk