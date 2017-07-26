The EYMS Band is back at the Plowright

Have your say

The East Yorkshire Motor Services Band returns to the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this weekend.

Hailed as one of the most entertaining brass bands in the country, the ensemble is back at the Plowright following a successful visit last year.

The band was formed in 1989 and quickly achieved a status which sees them today competing in the same sphere as bands with more illustrious history, including the Brighouse & Rastrick, Grimethorpe Colliery and Black Dyke Mills bands.

Their Plowright concert is on Saturday, July 29 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 and £10 from the box office on 0844 8542776 or online at http://bit.ly/2tmsmfC