The ELO Experience is live at the Baths Hall

A celebration of some musical legends comes to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this weekend with a performance from tribute act The ELO Experience.

Between 1972 and 1986, Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra achieved more combined UK and US Top 40 hits than any other band on the planet with sings like 10538 Overture, Living Thing, Don’t Bring Me Down and Mr Blue Sky.

The ELO Experience are widely considered the world’s leading tribute act to the legendary ELO

The show is on Sunday, March 12 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22 on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk