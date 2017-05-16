The Counterfeit Sixties are swinging into Lincolnshire

Swing back to the 1960’s at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this weekend in hit tribute show The Counterfeit Sixties.

This smash-hit show brings alive the magic of the 60’s with a tribute to more than 25 bands of that era, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Dave Clark Five, The Kinks and The Monkees.

The show encompasses everything from that period, from the clothes that were worn, to flashbacks from television history, including TV programmes, adverts and even clips from the original bands.

The band members have performed all over the world worked with notable 60’s artists such as The Searchers, The Ivy League, The Fortunes and The Tremeloes.

The show is on Saturday May 20 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £18.50 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2pWSdHK