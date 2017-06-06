The Chicago Blues Brothers are back in town

The Chicago Blues Brothers are back in Lincoln this week to play the New Theatre Royal.

This time, they are going back to 1980 to finish the famous concert at the Palace ballroom hotel.

Capturing the sound, energy and persona that propelled the film to a cult status, the show presents the best material from the original Blues Brothers movies and is packed full of songs by legends such as Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Otis Redding, Ray Charles, Tina Turner and Cab Calloway and more Motown and soul classics.

The show is on Friday, June 9 at 7.30pm and tickets are £25 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2qCtmp