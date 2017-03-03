The Bootleg Beatles to perform at The Baths Hall

The Bootleg Beatles return to The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Friday, March 31, and tickets are on sale now.

The world’s most famous Beatles Tribute band continues to draw critical acclaim from across the globe with their stunning recreation of the greatest songbook of all time.

Tracing the Fab Four’s journey through the sixties, every tiny detail is meticulously covered from costumes to authentic period instruments; from their witty ‘Scouse’ banter to their ‘inflection perfect’ vocal mimicry. Complete with a little help from their orchestral ensemble, this is a not-to-be-missed spectacular for ‘Beatlemaniacs’ of all ages.

It’s not the Beatles…..but you simply won’t believe it!

Tickets are priced £29 each, booking fee may apply.

To book call 0844 8542776 or visit wwww.bathshall.co.uk. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.