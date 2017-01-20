The Blues Band are live at the Baths Hall

The Blues Band play the first of two upcoming gigs in Lincolnshire at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next week.

The Blues Band started in 1979 after a phone call from singer Paul Jones, a man no stranger to chart success as the frontman for the legendary Manfred Mann since the 1960s.

The phone call in question was to fellow Manfred Tom McGuinness, who shared the same love of the music - he’d started out with Eric Clapton in the Roosters.

They brought in legendary slide guitar man and singer Dave Kelly, who in turn brought along a talented fellow musician in bassist Gary Fletcher and drummer Hughie Flint.

That first line-up stormed the post-punk music scene, playing the music they loved.

After two-and-a half years, Hughie Flint left amicably and was replaced by Rob Townsend.

In the 37 years that have followed, they have released more than 20 albums, played a stadium tour with Dire Straits and built up a worldwide following for their blend of originals and covers that has kept them at the top table of the blues scene ever since.

They are at the Baths Hall on Thursday February 2 and tickets are available on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk