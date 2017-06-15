The Big Comedy Night is back in Leadenham

The Big Leadenham Comedy Night is back for it’s fourth session next month.

After the previous three events ended up being total sell-outs, Leadenham is now on the comedy map, noot just in Lincolnshuire but across the whole region.

Once again, the night will feature five top stand-up comedians who will all be performing at the event at The George Hotel in the village.

The line-up is still being finalised but organisers have already confirmed that the headline act for the night will be Duncan Oakley.

Duncan is a comedian, musician, songwriter and actor who joined the comedy circuit in 1999.

He has since appeared on BBC3, Channel 4 and BBC Radio 4 and although technically a hardened comedy veteran, his musings are imaginative, childlike and infectious.

Expect great music and big laughs from your inner idiot.

Also confirmed for the event is Ben Shannon , who was part of the Edinburgh hit Three Men and Saucepan in 2013,,

Also on the bill is a familiar face from previous Big Comedy Nights, Paul Mutagejja, who will be MC for the evening.

Paul is all about full on infectious onstage energy and he radiates charisma with his unique style of comedy.

A spokesman for the event said: “The last three events proved so popular that people started to demand advance tickets before they even went on sale.

“The success of the comedy night is down to a guaranteed lineup of excellent talent, coupled with a convivial atmosphere, great food and booze.

“It was quite something to try this out last year, just to see how it was received.

“And it has gone from strength to strength ever since.

“The George Hotel is situated in Leadenham on the old Grantham Road between Fulbeck and Welbourn and is famous for its food and over 700 whiskies.

“It is also very well known for its regular events, music, folk, rock, gastronomy and more recently, a return to comedy.

“We have proved a point… people want to have a good laugh.”

The night takes place on Friday, July 14 7.30pm (doors open 6.45pm).

Supper is included in the entry price.

Tickets are £11 in advance or £12 on the door.

For more information or advance tickets go to http://bit.ly/2rONVQt

Alternatively, contact the hotel directly on 01400 272251 or www.thegeorgeatleadenham.co.uk

Please note: The comedy night contains strong language and is recommended for over-18s only.