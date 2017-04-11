The best of The Beatles and the 60’s at Gainsborough Town Hall

Beatles and 60’s music tribute act Generations Apart are live at Gainsborough Town Hall this week

Generations Apart is Josh Scott and Alan Berry and it is a case of it does what it says in the tin.

The pair perform a set of Beatles songs, showcasing the very best of the Fab Four, from the early days of Love Me Do, to the latter years of Sergeant Pepper

This is followed by a set of the best of the rest of the 1960s.

In short, if you like your 60’s music , this is for you.

Doors open at 7pm and tickets are £17.50 (£10 for bookings of 15 or more) on 01427 617262 or www.townhallgainsborough.co.uk