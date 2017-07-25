The Angels in America are back for part two

Following on from part one last week, part two of Angels in America is being screened live from London in Gainsborough this week.

Showing as part of the National Theatre Live series, Angels In America stars Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield and is set in the mid-1980s.

In the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell.

Andrew Garfield heads a cast that includes Denise Gough, Nathan Lane, James McArdle and Russell Tovey.

This new staging of Tony Kushner’s multi-award-winning play is directed by Olivier and Tony award winning director Marianne Elliott (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and War Horse).

The screening is on Thursday, July 27 at 7pm and tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2tiEACv