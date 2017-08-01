That’ll Be The Day is back to entertain at the Baths Hall

Have your say

After three decades of touring, the UK’s top rock & roll variety show That’ll Be The Day is back with another brand new production.

And it is coming to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this week.

That’ll Be The Day is highly acclaimed for its special ability to evoke nostalgia with live entertainment.

Having delighted audiences throughout the UK for more than three decades, the show is back on the road once again this year entertaining crowds of fans with classic hits from the 1950’s, 60’s and 70’s, all held together by lashings of comedy.

Originally established on the cabaret circuit in the late 1980’s, the show began playing regional theatres in the early 1990’s.

Now it performs more than 200 shows a year to capacity audiences across the UK.

And running through it all is Trevor Payne, who first created the show back in 1986 and still directs, produces and stars in the production today.

Trevor rewrites all the material for the show for each year and more than six months is taken in planning and preparation.

The latest appearance at the Baths Hall is on Friday, August 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £25 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2uwMXNb