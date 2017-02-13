Tense thriller The Sound of Murder at the Theatre Royal

William Fairchild’s thriller The Sound of Murder is coming to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week.

Charles Norbury is a successful writer of children’s books but he doesn’t like children and is arrogant, controlling, sadistic and cruel.

His wife, starved of love has met another man.

They plan Charles’ murder – but a tape recorder has been left on in the room.

Charles’ secretary listens to the tape and hears the murder plot.

The play is at the Theatre Royal on Monday, February 20 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £21 and £19 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk