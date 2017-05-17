Ten awesome things to do this weekend

There’s plenty on in Nottinghamshire to keep you entertained.

Check out our top picks.

1. Wheatus, Nottingham Rescue Rooms

The band who gave the world Teenage Dirtbag are back for a huge UK and Irish tour which visits Nottingham on Sunday.

Their famous ode-to-adolescence seems timeless.

It certainly amazed frontman Brendan B Brown when they played with Busted last year and Busted’s young fans all sang along to the song.

The song will feature in this new tour, along with other favourites and possibly material from their, as yet, unfinished seventh album.

Tickets: www.rescuerooms.com

2. Annie, Worksop Acorn Theatre

Worksop Light Operatic Society present this classic show about the little girl who escapes the misery of Miss Hannigan’s orphanage to win the hearts of everyone.

The award-winning score includes numbers like Hard Knock Life, Tomorrow and Easy Street.

Catch the fun until Saturday

Tickets: 01909 501817

3. The Kitchen Sink, Barnby Memorial Hall, Blyth

The Blyth Players are presenting this comedy by Tom Wells until Saturday.

Things aren’t going to plan for one family in Withernsea

Pieces are falling off Martin’s milk float as quickly as he’s losing customers and something’s up with Kath’s kitchen sink.

Billy is pinning his hopes of a place at art college on a revealing portrait of Dolly Parton, whilst Sophie’s dreams of becoming a ju-jitsu teacher might be disappearing down the plughole.

Tickets: 07784916250, www.ticketsource.co.uk/blythplayers or tickets@blythplayers.org

4. Whitney: Queen of the Night, Mansfield Palace Theatre

West End star Rebecca Freckleton is the late Whitney Houston in this hit tribute show which comes to Mansfield on Friday. The show takes audiences through three decades of classic hits, including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, Emotional Baby, Run to You, Saving All My Love and I Will Always Love You

Tickets: 01623 633133 or http://bit.ly/2q3bw1M

5. Dan Hadfield is Gary Barlow, Worksop Masonic Hall

Gary Barlow tribute act Dan Hadfield is live in Worksop on Friday to play a special fund-raising night in aid of Worksop Town FC and Bassetlaw Hospice.

Dan has performed with Gary himself and also works as Gary’s official look-alike and has appeared on TV with him.

Tickets: 07795 512902 or anne.keep@yahoo.co.u

6. Neil Shackles, The Black Market, Market Warsop

See the guitarist and vocalist on Friday, performing rock and pop covers for the first time at the venue. Entry is free in the pub side.

Details: See www.blackmarketlive.co.uk

7. Lemon Popsicle, Create Theatre, Mansfield

A touring theatre company is bringing an absurd comedy to West Nottinghamshire College’s Create Theatre.

Smelly Sox Theatre is proud to present its third production in partnership with Create Theatre.

The show, which features strong and crude language, runs on Thursday and Friday, starting at 7pm and tickets cost £5 . Tickets can be purchased on 01623 413363.

8. Jasper Carrott’s Stand Up and Rock, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

The show does what it says on the tin….Stand-up from the much-loved comedian plus rock from some of his talented musician friends.

Catch him on Thursday and Friday.

Details: Call 0115 9895555.

9. Jeff Dunham, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

International and critically acclaimed comedian ventriloquist Jeff Dunham tours the UK for the first time since 2014.

His show in Nottingham on Sunday will feature Jeff alongside a whole host of characters – old and new.

Details: Call 0115 9895555.

10. Museums at Night: Masters and Matrons Misbehaving, Scandal at The Workhouse 1824-1859, Southwell Workhouse

Join a storytelling tour as the workhouse unearth some of the skeletons in its cupboards. Discover that it wasn’t always the paupers who behaved badly, the staff had their share of scandalous secrets too.

Details: tel. 01636 817269