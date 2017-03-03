Talking humans with Prof Robert Winston in Lincoln

One of the world’s leading authorities on human development and a familiar face – and voice – on TV, Professor Robert Winston is at Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

Prof Winston will be presenting Modifying Humans and asking where does genetics stop?

Does the sequencing of the human genome really herald a new opportunity for medicine or is there a darker side that we ignore?

Very soon we may be able to enhance humans by genetic modification, but will ethics prevent the next step?

The event is on Tuesday, March 14 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com