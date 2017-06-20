Take That tribute Rule The World in Gainsborough

Take That tribute band Rule The World are coming to Gainsborough this weekend.

Rule The World have been recognised as the top Take That tribute act in the world.

They recently appeared alongside Nicole Kidman, Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters and the real Take That on BBC1’s The Graham Norton Show.

With Dan Maynes as Gary Barlow, Matt Hall as Mark Owen and Gabriel Keogh as Howard Donald, this three-piece band is the most authentic Take That Tribute out there.

Their show is an accurate portrayal of a Take That concert and features all the biggest hits including Never Forget, Greatest Day, Back For Good, Relight My Fire, Everything Changes, Shine, Pray and many more.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, June 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17 on from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/1coU3T

For news on the band, visit their website at ww.ruletheworldofficial.com, or like them on Facebook or follow them on Twitter at @RuleTheWorldAct