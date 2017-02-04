Take a journey into life and love without the sat nav

Original new drama comes to Lincoln Drill Hall this month as Unanima Theatre presents Love. Life. No Sat Nav.

They say love is blind, but in this case, love has Aspergers.

This new play takes audiences on the road trip of life and explores how we have all stalled at the junction of love asking ‘what is normal anyway?’

Love. Life. No Sat Nav explores that question too, telling Ricky’s story as a person with autism, as well as the stories, scenarios and experiences of an ensemble cast.

The play is at the Drill Hall on Wednesday, February 15 at 7.15pm.

Tickets are £5 (including entry to the Big Butterfly Club session that follows the play at 8pm) on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com