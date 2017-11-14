T.Rextasy celebrating the best of Marc Bolan and T.Rex

Marc Bolan and T.Rex tribute band T.Rextasy are live at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this weekend.

T.Rextasy have been performing all over the world for 25 years and this year marks their 40th commemorative anniversary tour celebrating the music of Marc Bolan and T.Rex.

Marc Bolan was one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the original glam-rock era.

With his special ingredient of rock-a-boogie style, he had hits throughout the 1970s with classics like Telegram Sam, Ride A white Swan, Children of the Revolution, Jeepster, 20th Century Boy and I Love To Boogie.

T.Rextasy are accepted as the world’s only official live tribute band dedicated to Marc Bolan and T.Rex, and the only band endorsed and approved by Marc Bolan’s family, estate, original ex-members of T.Rex, and Bolan’s catalogue management.

The band of Danielz (guitar & vocals), Neil Cross (guitar & vocals), Rob Butterfield (bass & vocals) and John Skelton (drums) lets the legacy of Marc Bolan and T.Rex lives on, performing everything from 20th Century Boy to Children of the Revolution and Telegraph Sam to Hot Love.

Their Baths Hall show is on Sunday, November 19 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £21 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2ygqwLl