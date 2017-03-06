Sylvia’s story being told in Gainsborough

The story of Sylvia Pankhurst is coming to Gainsborough this weekend in new drama Sylvia.

Sylvia Pankhurst has been called ‘the greatest Englishwoman of the 20th Century’.

She initially trained as an artist, painting a series of pictures of working women and winning three scholarships, including a year in Venice.

But the political animal in her was stirred when her mother and sister founded the WSPU (the suffragettes).

She gave up her art to rouse the women of the East End to fight for the vote.

Now her remarkable story is being told by author and actress Jacqueline Mulhallen in the show Sylvia.

It is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, March 11.

Tickets are £12 and £10 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at www.purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase