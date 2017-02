Cafe Manouche are back to bring hot jazz and swing to Lincoln Drill Hall this week.

Expect an evening of music from the 1920’s to the 1950’s, including Parisian waltzes, hot swing and touches of Latin and Bossa nova, all performed in the distinctive style of jazz guitar legend Django Reinhardt.

The show is at the Drill Hall on Friday, February 24 at 8pm.

Tickets are £12 and £10 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.co.uk