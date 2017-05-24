Swing into the weekend with the Good Guys Orchestra

The celebrated Good Guys Orchestra returns to Lincoln this week with an explosive evening of big band music.

With the guest singer Cherie Gears, the 12-piece Good Guys ensemble will be offering everything from the Great American Song Book to the Rat Pack, Duke Ellington and Glenn Miller

Jazz star Cherie and the band’s own leader and vocalist Guy Garrett present an evening of great music for all tastes, backed by some of the best swing and big band musicians around.

The show is at New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Friday, May 26 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £18.50 and £16.50 on 01522 51999 or online at http://bit.ly/2qnMt9R