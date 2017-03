Lincoln Young Company are presenting Tim Etchells’ Status Update at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre next week.

We know facts, we know secrets, we have opinions, we have intuition and we have the stage.

Status Update is an unflinching catalogue of things teenagers learn, believe and have sussed out about the world.

The production is at the LPAC on Monday, March 13 to Wednesday, March 15 at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets are £10 and £18 (£5 Live Pass) on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk