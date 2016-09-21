Surreal madness with the Pajama Men at the Drill Hall

The spectacularly surreal Pajama Men bring their new show 2 Man 3 Musketeers to Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

The Pajama Men have won acclaim across the globe.

Peek into the minds of two of comedy’s greatest talents with an audacious show packed with new, dizzyingly hilarious characters.

Their new show is a live, comic existential meltdown that takes place as the pair attempt to stage an epic, historical, romance novel in under an hour.

The show takes place on Saturday, September 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £16 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com