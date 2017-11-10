Superbikes legend Carl Fogarty is coming to Lincoln

British sporting hero Carl Fogarty is coming to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this month.

An Evening With Carl Foggarty is chance to hear the man himself talking about his unbelievable career and achievements.

Starting at the beginning, he will talk about his racing days up to his retirement in 2000, having become the most successful World Superbikes racer ever.

He will also touch on what he has achieved since retiring, from being a team owner to winning I’m A Celebrity (Get Me Out Of Here).

He is in Lincoln on Tuesday, November 21 at 7pm.

Tickets are £35 and £25 at www.mjksportsevents.co.uk