Sunday folk in Sturton with The Mile Roses

British folk trio The Mile Roses are playing live in Sturton by Stow this weekend.

The Mile Roses is a collaboration of Kate Bramley, Simon Howarth and Edwina Hayes.

Kate is a singer and instrumentalist, usually seen with Jez Lowe & the Bad Pennies.

Edwina has won plaudits from Glastonbury to the Royal Albert Hall and opened for artists like Jools Holland and Van Morrison.

Guitarist and singer Simon has toured throughout the UK, Europe, USA and Australia.

The concert is at Sturton by Stow village hall on Sunday, October 22 at 7pm.

Tickets are £9.50 and £7.50