Lincoln Symphony Orchestra is presenting its summer concert at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

Conducted by Roderick Dunk and led by Caroline Siriwardena. the programme will include Tchaikovsky’s Suite from Sleeping Beauty and Rococo Variation and Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade.

The concert is on Saturday, June 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £14, £12 and £7 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2rafrYX