Stuart tops the Red Herring bill

Stuart Goldsmith headlines the final Red Herring Comedy Club of the year at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

An Edinburgh regular, Stuart was finalist in So You Think You’re Funny in 2005 and the Laughing Horse New Act of the Year in 2006.

The same year he was third in the Hackney Empire New Act of the Year.

He was also a finalist in the BBC’s Witty and Twisted competition.

The show is on Saturday, November 25 at 8pm.

Tickets are £12 and £7 or £10 in advance (group discounts available) on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2zJLjZe

Please note: The comedy club is for over-18s only.