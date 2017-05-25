Strictly stars Ian and Natalie are gliding into the Baths Hall

Strictly Come Dancing stars Ian Waite And Natalie Lowe are coming to the Baths Hall in Lincolnshire next week with their new show Somewhere In Time.

The pro-pairing have been on our screens for eight years on Strictly and are best known for their high intensity performances.

This new tour is set to prove to be another smash-hit production filled with breath-taking routines, stunning costumes, wonderful music and plenty of romance, created in routines of their favourite styles which the couple specialise in – Ian in Latin American and Natalie in ballroom.

Audiences will be transported to a time of tradition and romance, and new music has also been developed to accompany the routines.

The dance showcase spectacular will also feature stories, laughter, and a close-up look at the lives of Ian and Natalie.

The show glides into the Baths Hall on Wednesday, May 31 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £26 and £24 (£24.50 and £22.50 concessions) and available now 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2pCoBjY

A meet and greet for up to 30 people is also available after the show at 10pm for an addition £20.

Call 0844 8542776 for details.