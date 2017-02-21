Strictly star Brendan at the Baths Hall All Night Long

Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole brings his new show All Night Long to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this weekend.

Following his sell-out success at the venue in the past, All Night Long will see Brendan hosting another spectacular production featuring his guest dancers, singers and 14-piece band live on stage with beautiful lighting, amazing special effects and top-class choreography.

He is at the Baths Hall on Saturday, February 25 with performances will be at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets priced £28.50, £32 or £36 are available now from the box office on 0844 8542776 or online at www.bathshall.co.uk