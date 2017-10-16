Strictly pair James and Ola are coming to Lincolnshire on tour

Strictly Come Dancing duo James and Ola Jordan are bringing their new show to Lincolnshire next March.

James and Ola are known as two of the biggest stars to emerge from Strictly, becoming household names in their own right with audiences captivated by their relationship, and now they are embarking on a nationwide tour which comes to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on March 26 and tickets are on sale from Friday, October 20.

Both James and Ola come from a competitive dancing background, and met in 2000 when both needed new partners.

James, flew to Poland to try out with Ola, and a month later she moved to England not able to speak a single word of English.

Within six months of meeting they entered their first competition together and have now competed all over the world, won many championships and represented England in the World Championships.

The joined Strictly in 2006 and stayed for seven years before James left in 2013, followed by Ola two years later.

They have since explored other roles in TV with James being a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, and the All-Star version of the show earlier this year, while Ola took part in the ITV show I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2016.

And now, the couple will tour the UK for the first time together.

Tickets are £29.50 and £75, (the latter of which includes a VIP meet and greet ) and are available on 0844 8542776 or online at www.bathshall.co.uk