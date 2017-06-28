Street Beat are going into Rewind at the Plowright

Head down memory lane at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this weekend as Street Beat presents Rewind – A Decade to Remember.

This Year Street Beat are celebrating their 10-year anniversary with a hand-picked selection of their most memorable and exciting routines since 2007.

The show is a compilation of Street Beat’s greatest hits, incorporating urban and contemporary dance.

With special effects, dance stunts and energetic routine, the show is a trip into the memory banks for Street Beat fans.

The show is on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 at 7pm both nights.

Tickets are £10 and £8 from the box office on 0844 8542776 or online at http://bit.ly/2smrmps