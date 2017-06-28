Search

Street Beat are going into Rewind at the Plowright

Street Beat are celebrating 10 years in their show at the Plowright Theatre

Head down memory lane at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this weekend as Street Beat presents Rewind – A Decade to Remember.

This Year Street Beat are celebrating their 10-year anniversary with a hand-picked selection of their most memorable and exciting routines since 2007.

The show is a compilation of Street Beat’s greatest hits, incorporating urban and contemporary dance.

With special effects, dance stunts and energetic routine, the show is a trip into the memory banks for Street Beat fans.

The show is on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 at 7pm both nights.

Tickets are £10 and £8 from the box office on 0844 8542776 or online at http://bit.ly/2smrmps