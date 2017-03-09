Steve Holbrook is returning to Walkeringham

World renowned psychic medium Steve Holbrook brings his talents back to Walkeringham this month as part of his latest UK tour.

A former hairdresser, Steve says his psychic ability started from behind the salon chair.

However, he adds that he was aware of life beyond the grave from a childhood experience when he awoke to find five soldiers marching through his room, although he could only see the top halves, so they appeared to be floating.

He now visits theatres and hotels around the world demonstrating his unique ability to act as a telephone exchange between this world and the spirit world.

His latest Walkeringham show will be at the village hall on Sunday, March 26 at 7.30pm (doors open 6.45pm).

Tickets are £12.50 and available now on 07789 176256.

Half the proceeds from the night will go towards the hall’s upkeep.