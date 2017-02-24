Stand-Up For Labour is back in Gainsborough

Stand Up for Labour is back at the Blues Club in Gainsborough next week.

Headlining will be veteran comedian Norman Lovett, the original Holly from Red Dwarf and Sir Ian Bowler MP a panto villain Tory politician who is very popular on the comedy circuit.

They will be joined by Sam Harrison, writer and singer of the song I feel like Jeremy Corbyn, which went viral on social media.

As well as the comedy, there will also be a raffle.

The event takes place on Wednesday, March 1 at 8pm

Tickets are £12 in advance and £15 on the door to include a pie & peas supper (vegetarian and vegan options on prior request).

Advance tickets are at www.standupforlabour.co.uk or on 01673 860106.